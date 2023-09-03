Dryden and Vermilion Bay – Weather – Heat Warning: A heat warning is in effect for the Dryden region. Hot and humid conditions are expected.

Weather Forecast:

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Sunny and Hazy

The day will be sunny with hazy conditions due to smoke from wildland fires.

The high temperature will reach 28°C, but with the humidity factored in (humidex), it will feel like 31°C.

The UV index is high at 6.

In the evening, skies will be clear, but haze from smoke will persist. The low temperature will be 14°C.

Monday, September 4, 2023 – A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Showers Possible

On Monday, the weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The high temperature for the day is expected to reach 31°C.

Heat Warning: