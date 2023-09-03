Dryden and Vermilion Bay – Weather – Heat Warning: A heat warning is in effect for the Dryden region. Hot and humid conditions are expected.
Weather Forecast:
Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Sunny and Hazy
- The day will be sunny with hazy conditions due to smoke from wildland fires.
- The high temperature will reach 28°C, but with the humidity factored in (humidex), it will feel like 31°C.
- The UV index is high at 6.
- In the evening, skies will be clear, but haze from smoke will persist. The low temperature will be 14°C.
Monday, September 4, 2023 – A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Showers Possible
- On Monday, the weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers.
- The high temperature for the day is expected to reach 31°C.
Heat Warning:
- The heat warning continues with hot and humid conditions. This can be dangerous, especially for vulnerable groups. Please take precautions to protect your health and stay hydrated during the ongoing heatwave.