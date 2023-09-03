THUNDER BAY – LIVING – For the next few days, it is going to be HOT! One way to keep the house cooler is to get outside to cook lunch or dinner.

Here are some ideas:

When the temperature soars and the sun beats down relentlessly, the last thing you want to do is spend hours in a sweltering kitchen. Instead, embrace the great outdoors and fire up your barbecue for a sizzling summer feast. Here are three mouthwatering BBQ meals that will keep your kitchen cool and your taste buds satisfied during the heat wave.

1. Grilled Chicken and Watermelon Salad

Ingredients: 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts 1 small watermelon, cubed 1 cucumber, sliced 1 red onion, thinly sliced 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: Preheat your barbecue to medium-high heat. Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. Grill the chicken for about 6-8 minutes per side or until fully cooked. While the chicken is grilling, toss the watermelon, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, and mint leaves in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar and olive oil to create the dressing. Once the chicken is done, let it rest for a few minutes before slicing it into thin strips. Add the grilled chicken to the salad, drizzle with the dressing, and gently toss to combine. Serve this refreshing salad on a hot summer day for a burst of flavors that will keep you cool and satisfied.



2. BBQ Veggie and Halloumi Skewers

Ingredients: 1 pack of halloumi cheese, cubed Assorted vegetables (bell peppers, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, red onion) Wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes Olive oil Lemon juice Fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, or oregano) Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: Preheat your barbecue to medium-high heat. Thread the halloumi cubes and assorted vegetables onto the soaked wooden skewers, alternating between cheese and veggies. Brush the skewers with olive oil, lemon juice, and sprinkle with fresh herbs, salt, and pepper. Grill the skewers for about 5-7 minutes per side or until the halloumi is golden brown and the vegetables are tender. Serve these flavorful skewers as a light and satisfying summer lunch or dinner option, perfect for vegetarians and cheese lovers alike.



3. BBQ Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa

Ingredients: 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 teaspoon chili powder 1/2 teaspoon cumin 1/2 teaspoon paprika Salt and pepper to taste 8 small tortillas 2 cups shredded lettuce 1 ripe mango, diced 1/2 red onion, finely chopped 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped Juice of 1 lime

Instructions: Preheat your barbecue to medium-high heat. In a bowl, mix the olive oil, chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper. Toss the shrimp in the spice mixture until well coated. Thread the seasoned shrimp onto skewers. Grill the shrimp skewers for about 2-3 minutes per side until they turn pink and opaque. In a separate bowl, combine the diced mango, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice to create the salsa. Warm the tortillas on the grill for about 30 seconds per side. Assemble your shrimp tacos by placing lettuce, grilled shrimp, and a generous spoonful of mango salsa on each tortilla. These BBQ shrimp tacos are a burst of tropical flavours that make for a perfect summer dinner.



Embrace the heat wave by taking your cooking skills outdoors with these delightful BBQ recipes. Whether you’re craving a light salad, veggie skewers, or flavourful tacos, these dishes will keep you cool, refreshed, and satisfied during the scorching summer days. So, fire up the grill, invite your friends and family, and savour the taste of summer!

Keep in mind that along with your backyard barbecue, keep hydrated. Alcohol if you remember is a dehydrating beverage. Check our Heat Warning piece for some cold beverage ideas.