Kenora – Weather – Air Quality Alert: Currently, there are air quality alerts in effect due to the presence of smoke from wildland fires from Alberta and Western Canada.

Heat Warning: A heat warning is also in effect, with hot and humid conditions expected to continue.

Weather Forecast:

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Hazy and Hot

Expect a sunny day with hazy conditions due to smoke from wildland fires.

The high temperature will reach 29°C, but with the humidity factored in (humidex), it will feel like 34°C.

The UV index is high at 6.

In the evening, skies will be clear, but haze from smoke will persist. The low temperature will be 16°C.

Monday, September 4, 2023 – A Mix of Sun and Cloud with Showers Possible

On Monday, the weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The high temperature for the day is expected to reach 30°C.

Air Quality Alert:

The air quality alert is due to smoke from wildland fires in the region. Smoke can negatively impact air quality and visibility, which can pose health risks.

Heat Warning:

The heat warning continues with hot and humid conditions persisting. This can be dangerous, especially for vulnerable groups, and may also result in deteriorating air quality.

Please take precautions to protect your health and stay informed about air quality conditions. It’s essential to stay hydrated and cool during the ongoing heatwave.