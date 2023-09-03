Sachigo Lake – Weather – Air Quality Alert: An air quality alert is currently in effect due to smoke from wildland fires in Western Canada. Please take necessary precautions.

Weather Forecast:

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – A Smoky Start

Expect sunny skies on Sunday, but the day will begin with local smoke from the Western Canadian wildland fires.

As the morning progresses, the wind will become northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40, which should help disperse some of the smoke.

The high temperature for the day will reach 24°C, and when you factor in humidity, the humidex will be 25.

Despite the smoke, the UV index remains at a moderate level, so sun protection is still advised.

At night, skies will be clear initially but become partly cloudy near midnight. Local smoke will return late in the evening and continue overnight. The low temperature will be 15°C.

Monday, September 4, 2023 – Possible Showers

Monday’s weather outlook includes cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The high temperature will be cooler at 21°C, offering some relief from the recent heat.

Air Quality Alert:

The air quality alert is due to smoke from Western Canadian wildland fires, which is affecting the region. This smoke can have adverse effects on air quality and visibility.

Please take necessary precautions to protect your health during this period of reduced air quality. Stay informed about local air quality conditions and follow any guidance provided by local health authorities.

Stay safe and be prepared for changing conditions, Sachigo Lake residents.