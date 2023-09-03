Celebrating 50 Years of Rock Excellence with a 360° Production

Philadelphia, PA – Entertainment – In a historic and electrifying night at the Wells Fargo Center, four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified rock icons, Aerosmith, kicked off their highly anticipated farewell tour, “PEACE OUT™.” The legendary band was joined by special guest The Black Crowes, promising an unforgettable musical journey for fans. This monumental tour marks the end of an era for the iconic rockers, celebrating 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.

Immersive 360° Production

Aerosmith’s “PEACE OUT™” tour promises an immersive 360° production, bringing their groundbreaking hits to life in a way fans have never experienced before. The stage setup and visual effects are designed to transport the audience into the heart of Aerosmith’s legendary music, ensuring a night of rock ‘n’ roll magic.

Iconic Tour Stops

Produced by Live Nation, the tour spans 40 dates across North America, featuring iconic stops at venues such as Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Notably, the band will return to their hometown of Boston for a special New Year’s Eve performance in 2023, making it an emotional and unforgettable farewell.

Audio Excellence with THX’s Certified Live!

To ensure fans don’t miss a single note of Aerosmith’s classic rock anthems, each arena on the tour is equipped with THX’s Certified Live! high-fidelity audio technology. This cutting-edge audio setup guarantees that the band’s music is delivered with unparalleled clarity and power.

Ticket Information

For those eager to witness Aerosmith’s historic farewell tour, ticket information is available at ticketmaster.com. Fans seeking an elevated experience can explore VIP packages at aerosmith.com/vip.

Ultimate Greatest Hits Collection

Adding to the excitement of the tour, Aerosmith recently released their ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection via UMe/Capitol. This collection, featuring 44 handpicked tracks and deluxe editions, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Fans can also explore a new merch collection, exclusively available through the band’s official artist store.

Super Deluxe Edition

For the first time in the group’s history, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom colour vinyl, this collector’s item encapsulates the band’s five-decade journey in raw and powerful rock ‘n’ roll splendour. The package includes premium book-style sleeves, four black-and-white lithographs, and stunning live and rare photographs documenting the band’s rise from a local Boston act to global megastars.

Aerosmith PEACE OUT™ 2023 Tour Dates

Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Elmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

… (See full list of tour dates)

About Aerosmith

As Aerosmith celebrates their 50th anniversary, this Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band has left an indelible mark on the music world. With over 150 million albums sold worldwide, iconic music videos, and record-shattering global tours, they have continuously pushed the boundaries of rock music. Notably, their collaborations with artists like Run DMC and their Super Bowl Halftime Show performance have cemented their place in history. For more information about Aerosmith and their farewell tour, visit Aerosmith.com.