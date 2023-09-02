Alleged Assault at Motel

Thunder Bay, Ontario – A Toronto man is now facing several charges, including Trafficking in Persons, after an investigation into an alleged assault at a local motel. The Thunder Bay Police Service has taken a strong stance against human trafficking, and this arrest marks another step in their efforts.

The incident unfolded on Monday, Aug. 28, just before 9:40 p.m., when officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a motel on the city’s south side in response to reports of an ongoing assault.

Discovery of Assault and Human Trafficking

Upon arriving at the scene, police encountered a male suspect. Further investigation revealed that the female victim had allegedly been trafficked from Western Canada to Thunder Bay. Authorities believe the male suspect was receiving material benefits as a result of engaging in human trafficking activities.

Charges and Accused’s Identity

Kevin Tyrell HEMMINGS, 24, of Toronto, has been charged with the following offences:

Assault

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Trafficking in Persons

Material Benefit Resulting from Trafficking Person

Forcible Confinement

Judicial Proceedings

HEMMINGS made an appearance in Thunder Bay’s bail court on Tuesday, Aug. 29. He was subsequently remanded into custody, with a future court appearance scheduled.

Human Trafficking Awareness

This incident highlights the importance of raising awareness about human trafficking and its impact on victims, especially women. To avoid becoming victims of human trafficking, women are encouraged to:

Stay cautious when interacting with strangers.

Be wary of individuals offering opportunities that seem too good to be true.

Avoid traveling alone to unfamiliar locations.

Trust their instincts and seek help if they feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

The Thunder Bay Police Service remains committed to combating human trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of all community members.