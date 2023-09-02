A Great Weekend for Splash Pads and Swimming!

THUNDER BAY – Weather – The Heat Warning issued by Environment Canada continues into the weekend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sunny skies are expected on Saturday. However, as the day progresses, the heat will intensify, and hazy conditions will set in during the afternoon. The daytime high will soar to a scorching 30°C. When you factor in the humidity, the humidex will make it feel even hotter, reaching a sweltering 36°C.

The UV index will be high, so please take precautions against the sun.

As night falls, skies will remain clear but hazy, and temperatures will provide little relief with a low of 16°C.

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – The Heat Persists

Sunday will bring another day of intense heat and sunshine, with the high temperature climbing to 31°C.

Heat Hazards: What You Need to Know

Maximum temperatures will reach between 30 to 32°C.

Humidex values will peak at 34 to 37.

This heat event will commence on Saturday and may persist until either Monday or Tuesday, with minimal cooling during the overnight hours.

Discussion: Understanding the Heat

The impending hot and humid airmass is set to bring a significant dose of heat and humidity to the region. Although some relief is anticipated with the passage of a cold front, it might not arrive until Monday or Tuesday. Overnight temperatures are unlikely to provide much respite.

Furthermore, hot and humid air can lead to deteriorating air quality, potentially pushing the Air Quality Health Index into the high-risk category. Vulnerable groups, including young children, pregnant women, older adults, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those working or exercising outdoors, are at particular risk.

Staying Safe in the Heat

Please remain vigilant for signs of heat illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Staying well-hydrated is essential, even before you feel thirsty, and finding a cool place to take shelter is strongly recommended.

Keep an eye out for your neighbours, especially the elderly, and ensure they have access to water and a cool environment. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, even for a brief time.

For outdoor workers, it’s essential to take regular breaks in a cool area to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Stay informed, take precautions, and prioritize your well-being during this heat event.

Stay cool, Thunder Bay!