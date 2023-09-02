WASAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – Prepare for a challenging weekend ahead, marked by changing weather conditions and deteriorating air quality due to forest fires in northern Alberta. Here’s what you need to know:

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – A Day of Transition

Saturday’s weather forecast is marked by a mix of sun and clouds. While it starts as a pleasant day, the afternoon holds a few showers in store, with the added risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke is expected to roll in during the afternoon, which could lead to reduced visibility. Wind from the southwest will be blowing at 20 km/h, gusting to 50 initially but increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach 25°C, but it will feel like 30°C due to the humidity. The UV index is moderate.

As night falls, the skies will be partly cloudy, with local smoke continuing to impact visibility. Wind direction will shift to the west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The low temperature will drop to 14°C.

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – A Day of Recovery

Fortunately, Sunday brings improved conditions. It will be a sunny day with clear skies, offering respite from the smoke and storms. The high temperature will reach 23°C.

However, please remain vigilant regarding air quality. Smoke from forest fires can fluctuate, so continue to monitor for updates and take appropriate precautions to safeguard your health.

Air Quality Reminder:

Smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations.

Speak with your healthcare provider about managing smoke-related health effects.

Reduce outdoor activities if air quality deteriorates.

Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms.

Take breaks in clean, cool air when needed.

Indoor Air Quality Tips: