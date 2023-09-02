Marten Falls First Nation, ON – In an ongoing investigation stemming from an assault that occurred in a Thunder Bay hotel in early August, Marten Falls First Nation police have made a second arrest related to attempted murder charges. Here’s a breakdown of the incident and the subsequent legal proceedings.

The Assault

Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Primary Response Branch initially responded to a distress call on Saturday, August 5th, at approximately 12:30 p.m. The incident took place in a hotel room situated in the 1000-block of Dawson Road in Thunder Bay. Officers arrived to find a victim who had sustained severe injuries from an unprovoked assault involving an edged weapon. The victim and the accused were acquainted with each other.

Initial Arrest and Charges

Shortly after the incident, a male suspect was identified and arrested. Initially, he faced charges of Aggravated Assault. However, the severity of the incident led to those charges being elevated to Attempt to Commit Murder.

Continued Investigation and Second Arrest

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crime Unit continued to investigate the case, leading to the identification of a second suspect associated with the assault. With the assistance of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and members of the NAPS Emergency Response Team, the suspect was located and taken into custody in the City of Thunder Bay.

Patrick William BAXTER’s Charges and Bail Hearing

Patrick William BAXTER, 44, of Marten Falls First Nation, now faces the charge of Attempt to Commit Murder. He appeared in Thunder Bay bail court on Friday, September 1st, where he was remanded into custody, pending a future appearance.

Potential Penalties

If convicted of Attempt to Commit Murder under the Criminal Code of Canada, BAXTER could face severe penalties, including a lengthy prison sentence. Attempted murder is a serious criminal offence that can result in significant jail time, serving as a deterrent against such violent acts.