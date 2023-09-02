Saturday, September 2, 2023 – The Heatwave Begins

KENORA – WEATHER – Prepare yourselves for a significant heat event beginning this Saturday. Here’s what you need to know:

The heatwave starts with sunny skies, but there’s a caveat – local smoke in the afternoon from forest fires in western Canada may impact daytime temperatures. The mercury will rise to a scorching 29°C, and when you factor in the humidity, the humidex will make it feel like a blistering 35°C. UV levels will be high, so don’t forget your sun protection.

As evening approaches, expect clear skies but with a hazy backdrop. Overnight temperatures will provide little relief, with a low of 18°C.

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Continued Heat

Sunday promises more of the same, with sunny conditions prevailing. The high temperature will climb to 30°C, so be prepared for another day of intense heat.

Heat Hazards: What You Need to Know

Maximum temperatures will reach 28 to 30°C.

Humidex values will soar to 32 to 35.

This heat event will commence on Saturday and last until either Monday or Tuesday, with little respite during the overnight hours.

Discussion: Understanding the Heat

The approaching hot airmass brings significant heat and humidity. While the passage of a cold front is expected to eventually bring relief, it may not arrive until Monday or Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will offer little comfort.

Moreover, smoke from western Canadian forest fires may affect daytime temperatures. This can lead to deteriorating air quality and raise the Air Quality Health Index to high-risk levels. Vulnerable groups, including young children, pregnant women, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, and individuals working or exercising outdoors, are especially at risk.

Staying Safe in the Heat

Please be vigilant for signs of heat illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. It’s crucial to stay hydrated, even before you feel thirsty, and seek refuge in a cool place.

Look out for your neighbours, especially the elderly, and ensure they have access to water and a cool environment. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, even for a short time.

For outdoor workers, taking regular breaks in a cool area is essential to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Remember to stay informed, take precautions, and prioritize your well-being during this heat event.

Stay cool, Kenora!