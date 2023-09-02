Saturday, September 2, 2023 – The Heatwave Commences

Vermilion Bay and Dryden – Weather – A significant heat event is on the horizon, beginning this Saturday. Here’s what you need to know:

The heatwave kicks off with sunny skies and hazy conditions in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will soar to a scorching 29°C, and when you factor in the humidity, the humidex will make it feel like a blistering 34°C. UV levels will be high, so sun protection is essential.

As the day turns into evening, skies will remain clear but with a hazy backdrop. Overnight temperatures will provide little relief, dropping to a low of 18°C.

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Heat Persists

Sunday promises another day of intense heat, with sunny conditions prevailing. The high temperature will climb even higher, reaching 32°C.

Heat Hazards: What You Need to Know

Maximum temperatures will peak between 30 to 32°C.

Humidex values will soar to 34 to 37.

This heat event will commence on Saturday and may last until either Monday or Tuesday, with little respite during the overnight hours.

Discussion: Understanding the Heat

This approaching hot and humid airmass brings a significant dose of heat and humidity. Although a cold front is expected to bring relief, it may not arrive until Monday or Tuesday. Overnight temperatures won’t offer much comfort.

Furthermore, the hot and humid air can lead to deteriorating air quality, potentially pushing the Air Quality Health Index into the high-risk category. Vulnerable groups, including young children, pregnant women, older adults, those with chronic illnesses, and individuals working or exercising outdoors, are especially at risk.

Staying Safe in the Heat

Please remain vigilant for signs of heat illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Staying well-hydrated is crucial, even before you feel thirsty, and finding a cool place to shelter is recommended.

Look out for your neighbours, especially the elderly, and ensure they have access to water and a cool environment. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, even for a brief time.

For outdoor workers, it’s essential to take regular breaks in a cool area to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Stay informed, take precautions, and prioritize your well-being during this heat event.

Stay cool, Vermilion Bay and Dryden!