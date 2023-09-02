Saturday, September 2, 2023 – The Heatwave Begins

Fort Frances – Red Gut FN – A substantial heat event is anticipated to commence this Saturday. Here are the details you need to know:

The weekend will kick off with sunny skies, but as the day progresses, you can expect hazy conditions in the afternoon. High temperatures will soar to a sweltering 31°C. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter, with the humidex making it seem like a scorching 36°C. UV levels will be high, so sun protection is crucial.

As night falls, the skies will remain clear, but haze will linger. Overnight, temperatures will offer little relief, with a low of 18°C.

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – The Heat Persists

Sunday promises another day of intense heat with sunny conditions prevailing. The high temperature will climb even higher, reaching 32°C.

Heat Hazards: What You Need to Know

Maximum temperatures will reach between 30 to 32°C.

Humidex values will peak at 34 to 37.

This heat event will commence on Saturday and may persist until either Monday or Tuesday, with limited cooling during the overnight hours.

Discussion: Understanding the Heat

The approaching hot and humid airmass brings a significant dose of heat and humidity. Although relief is expected with the passage of a cold front, it may not arrive until Monday or Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will offer little respite.

Moreover, hot and humid air can lead to deteriorating air quality, potentially pushing the Air Quality Health Index into the high-risk category. Vulnerable groups, including young children, pregnant women, older adults, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those working or exercising outdoors, are at particular risk.

Staying Safe in the Heat

Please stay vigilant for signs of heat illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Staying well-hydrated is crucial, even before you feel thirsty, and finding a cool place to shelter is recommended.

Look out for your neighbours, especially the elderly, and ensure they have access to water and a cool environment. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, even for a short time.

For outdoor workers, it’s essential to take regular breaks in a cool area to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Stay informed, take precautions, and prioritize your well-being during this heat event.

Stay cool, Fort Frances!