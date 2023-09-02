Weather Alert: Heatwave Hitting Armstrong and Whitesand

Ladies and gentlemen, Armstrong and Whitesand, prepare your fans and ice cream because this weekend, you’re in for a sizzling weather extravaganza! A hot and humid event is set to take the stage, promising maximum temperatures between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius and humidex values soaring between 32 to 35. This steamy performance is scheduled to begin on Saturday and is expected to wrap up its act on Monday or Tuesday.

Hotter than a BBQ

Picture this: Saturday and Sunday, a hot airmass will descend upon our area, wrapping you in warmth and humidity. But wait, there’s a twist! Smoke from forest fires in western Canada may join the party on Saturday and Sunday, potentially taking the edge off daytime temperatures. However, don’t let your guard down; it’s still going to be scorching!

Air Quality Alert

With hot and humid air comes the potential for deteriorating air quality. The Air Quality Health Index might approach the high-risk category, so stay aware, especially if you’re part of the “at-risk” audience, including young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Be Heat-Savvy

As you watch this weather drama unfold, be on the lookout for the effects of heat illness, which might include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, or the worsening of certain health conditions. Stay hydrated, even before you feel thirsty, and seek refuge in cool places. Remember to check on your loved ones, especially the elderly, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Sunday’s Grand Finale – High of 32°C

On Sunday, the weather extravaganza reaches its peak with blazing sunshine and a high temperature of 32°C. It’s like a grand finale that promises to leave you feeling sun-kissed and fabulous.

UV Index – 6 (High)

The UV index will be at 6, signalling a “high” risk of sunburn. So, don’t forget your sunscreen, shades, and a wide-brimmed hat as you soak in the sunshine.

Armstrong and Whitesand, get ready to sizzle this weekend as you bask in the heatwave’s glow. It’s time to embrace the sun, stay hydrated, and enjoy this scorching summer spectacle!