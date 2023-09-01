Thunder Bay, Ontario – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a local man who is wanted on multiple charges related to dangerous driving and fleeing from the police.

Recent Encounter

The most recent interaction with the male suspect, identified as James Andrew MORROW, 43, of Thunder Bay, took place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, shortly after 2:30 p.m. An officer from the Thunder Bay Police Service observed MORROW driving a red GMC Sierra westbound in the 600-block of City Road.

Recognized Suspect with Outstanding Warrants

The officer recognized MORROW as a suspect at large with outstanding warrants for dangerous driving and fleeing from the police.

High-Speed Fleeing Incident

When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, MORROW accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. Due to concerns for public safety, the pursuit was terminated.

Public Assistance Requested

Given MORROW’s repeated attempts to evade police and the potential risk he poses to public safety, the police are requesting public assistance to safely locate and apprehend the accused.

Charges and Description of the Accused

James Andrew MORROW is wanted on outstanding charges of:

Flight from Peace Officer (x3)

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle (x3)

MORROW is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″ tall, with a medium build, blond hair, and blue eyes. He is known to operate an older model red GMC pickup truck. During the most recent encounter with police, the vehicle displayed an Ontario license plate with the number BB48648, which is not registered to that vehicle.

How to Report Information

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of James Andrew MORROW, please contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Safety First

In the event that you spot MORROW in public, it is strongly advised not to approach or confront him. Instead, find a safe location and immediately call 9-1-1. The police are actively seeking the community’s support in locating this individual safely.