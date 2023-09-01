Weekend Heatwave Extravaganza

Thunder Bay, prepare yourselves for a weekend weather extravaganza that’s sizzling hot! From Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 12:00 PM EDT to Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 8:00 AM EDT, we’re in for a heatwave like no other. The star of the show is the hot and humid weather, with humidex values soaring into the mid to high thirties. It’s a weather performance that demands your attention. Remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, and drink plenty of water as you navigate this scorching weekend. But there’s more to this weather story.

Saturday’s Weather Drama – High of 25°C

Act one opens on Saturday morning with a mix of sun and clouds, setting the stage for a day filled with weather excitement. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The wind, a supporting character, becomes southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, adding to the drama. The high temperature on Saturday reaches a sweltering 25°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a hotter 29°C. It’s like a weather thriller that’s both hot and electrifying.

Clear Night with Thunderstorm Finale – Low 17°C

As night falls, the story takes a dramatic turn. Act two unfolds with partly cloudy skies, but the drama continues. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers this evening, with the risk of a thunderstorm. The wind, maintaining its role, blows from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before lightening up in the evening. The low temperature settles at 17°C, like a suspenseful interlude in our weather narrative.

Sunday’s Sunshine and Scorching Heat – High of 30°C

But the story doesn’t end there! Act three welcomes Sunday with brilliant sunshine. The wind takes center stage, blowing from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature on Sunday reaches a scorching 30°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a blistering 36°C. It’s like a weather performance filled with sunshine and heat, perfect for outdoor activities.

UV Index – 6 (High)

With the sunny skies on Sunday, the UV index rises to 6, signalling a “high” sunburn risk. So, be sure to protect yourself with sunscreen and sunglasses as you enjoy the weekend’s weather extravaganza.

Thunder Bay’s weekend weather is like a blockbuster movie with heat, humidity, and a thunderstorm twist. Whether you’re braving the heatwave, experiencing the evening’s thunderstorms, or soaking in the sunshine on Sunday, each moment promises weather excitement.

And remember, if you capture any of these weather moments on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com!