As the Labour Day long weekend approaches, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is gearing up for a provincial traffic safety initiative focused on the “Big 4” high-risk behaviors. These include alcohol/drug impairment, distracted driving, speeding, and a lack of occupant restraints, all of which contribute significantly to road fatalities and can be prevented.

Reducing Preventable Fatalities

The “Big 4” campaign aims to reduce preventable injuries and deaths on Ontario’s roads, waterways, and trails during the Labour Day weekend. These high-risk behaviours, which often lead to motor vehicle collision fatalities, remain a priority for law enforcement.

Drive Safely: Last Long Weekend of Summer

As the last long weekend of the summer, Labour Day is a time when many Ontarians hit the road for one final summer getaway. OPP officers are urging motorists to prioritize safety while traveling. With increased traffic volumes expected during the holiday weekend, safe driving practices are crucial.

Zero Tolerance for Distracted Driving

Additionally, with students returning to school next week, the OPP emphasizes a zero-tolerance approach to distracted driving. Drivers are urged to devote their full attention to the road and avoid any distractions.

Safety on the Water and Trails

Boating and trail riding are popular activities during the Labour Day weekend. The OPP wants to remind the public that they will continue to patrol waterways and trails to ensure compliance with safety regulations. This effort aims to keep boaters and off-roaders safe and responsible.

Shared Responsibility for Safety

The OPP highlights that safety on highways, trails, and waterways is a shared responsibility. If you suspect that someone is operating a motor vehicle, vessel, or off-road vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. By working together, law enforcement and the public can ensure a safe and enjoyable Labour Day long weekend.

MADD Canada’s Tips to Reduce Impaired Driving Risk

As part of efforts to reduce impaired driving, MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) suggests the following tips:

Plan ahead: Designate a sober driver or arrange alternative transportation.

Take keys: If someone you know has been drinking, prevent them from driving.

Use public transportation or rideshare services.

Host responsibly: If hosting a gathering, offer non-alcoholic beverages and provide a safe place for guests to stay or arrange sober transportation.

Be a responsible passenger: Speak up if someone is impaired and driving.

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement.

Safety is everyone’s responsibility, and by taking these precautions, we can help prevent impaired driving incidents and save lives on our roads.