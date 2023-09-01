Northwest Region Active Wildland Fires: 31

THUNDER BAY – Heading into what will be a hot weather weekend, with the potential for Thunderstorms, be extra careful out in the woodlands.

If you are planning fireworks, take extra caution!

As of this update, the Northwest Region is contending with 31 active fires. Among these, 2 remain uncontrolled, 1 is under control, 7 are actively managed under control measures, and 21 are under observation.

New Fires Today

In the late afternoon of August 31, three new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region:

Nipigon 108: Located approximately 1.0 kilometer west of Boston Road, between Boston Lake and Abamasagi Lake, this 0.1-hectare fire is currently under control. Thunder Bay 48: Situated approximately 3.3 kilometers west of Highway 589, near the junction of Mapleward Road and Kivikoski Road, this 0.1-hectare fire is not yet under control. Thunder Bay 49: Positioned about 37.0 kilometers east of Armstrong, east of Windigo Bay on the north side of Lake Nipigon, this 0.1-hectare fire is also not under control.

Wildland Fire Hazard

The wildland fire hazard is predominantly moderate to high across the Northwest Region. Small isolated pockets of low hazard exist in the Red Lake, Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout, and Greenstone sectors.

Help Us Fight Forest Fires: Stay Clear of Waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, it’s vital to move close to the shore, allowing them to perform their scoop operations safely. Keep in mind that a waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if nearby watercraft pose a safety hazard. Your cooperation in staying clear of waterbombers ensures everyone’s safety.

No Drone Zone: For Your Safety and Ours

Operating drones around forest fires is not only dangerous but also illegal. Flying a drone in proximity to a forest fire jeopardizes the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. Please refrain from flying drones near active forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire