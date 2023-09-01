Weekend Heatwave Extravaganza

Fort Frances, get ready for a weekend weather extravaganza that’s sizzling hot! From Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM CDT to Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 7:00 AM CDT, we’re in for some sweltering conditions. The star of the show is a scorching heatwave, with humidex values reaching up to a blistering mid-thirties. It’s a weather performance that demands your attention. Remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, and drink plenty of water as you navigate this heatwave. But there’s more to this weather story.

Saturday’s Weather Drama – High of 29°C

Act one opens on Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies, setting the stage for a day filled with weather excitement. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, and the plot thickens with the risk of a thunderstorm. Hazy conditions add to the atmospheric drama. The wind, a supporting character, becomes a powerful southwest force at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, adding to the suspense. The high temperature on Saturday reaches a scorching 29°C, and the humidex might make it feel like an even hotter 34°C. It’s like a weather thriller that’s both hot and electrifying.

Clear Night with a Breeze – Low 15°C

As night falls, the story takes a serene turn. Act two unfolds with clear skies, and the wind, still playing a part, becomes a gentle southwest breeze at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, before lightening up in the evening. The low temperature settles at 15°C, like a calm interlude in our weather narrative.

Sunday’s Sunshine and Scorching Heat – High of 30°C

But the story doesn’t end there! Act three welcomes Sunday with brilliant sunshine. The wind takes center stage, blowing from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature on Sunday reaches a blistering 30°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a sweltering 35°C. It’s like a weather performance filled with sunshine and heat, perfect for outdoor activities.

UV Index – 6 (High)

With the sunny skies on Sunday, the UV index rises to 6, signalling a “high” sunburn risk. So, be sure to protect yourself with sunscreen and sunglasses as you enjoy the weekend’s weather extravaganza.

Fort Frances’s weekend weather is like a blockbuster movie with sunshine, heat, and a thunderstorm twist. Whether you’re braving the heatwave, experiencing the morning’s thunderstorms, or soaking in the sunshine on Sunday, each moment promises weather excitement.

And remember, if you capture any of these weather moments on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com!