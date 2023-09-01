Thunder Bay, ON – Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat alert for Thunder Bay, with a heat event anticipated to begin this weekend and continue into early next week. This weather update provides crucial information on the impending heatwave, its hazards, and vital tips to safeguard against heat-related illnesses, especially for young children and seniors.

Hazards:

Maximum temperatures are expected to soar between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Humidex values will reach between 34 to 37, intensifying the heat’s impact.

Timing:

The heatwave is forecasted to commence on Saturday, with relief not expected until either Monday or Tuesday. Overnight minimum temperatures are unlikely to provide significant relief from the oppressive heat. A much-needed respite is expected with the passage of a cold front, anticipated to arrive early next week.

This heatwave will bring with it a hot and humid airmass, creating conditions conducive to heat-related illnesses. Overnight, the minimal temperature drop will offer limited relief, making it essential to take precautions throughout the day and night. Furthermore, the hot and humid air can adversely affect air quality, potentially pushing the Air Quality Health Index into the high-risk category.

Protecting Vulnerable Populations:

Certain groups are more susceptible to the adverse effects of extreme heat, including young children, pregnant women, older adults, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those who work or exercise outdoors. It’s crucial to remain vigilant and take extra precautions if you or someone you know falls into these categories.

Tips to Beat the Heat:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty. Staying well-hydrated is crucial in preventing heat-related illnesses. Seek Shade or Cool Places: Stay in air-conditioned buildings or shaded areas when possible. Create a cool haven at home by using fans or air conditioning. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Keep a watchful eye on older family members, friends, and neighbors, ensuring they are staying cool and adequately hydrated. Never Leave People or Pets in Parked Vehicles: The temperature inside a parked vehicle can quickly become life-threatening during extreme heat. Take Regular Breaks: If you’re working or exercising outdoors, schedule frequent breaks in a cool, shaded location. Avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day.

By following these precautions and looking out for one another, we can collectively ensure the safety and well-being of our community during this challenging heatwave. Stay informed, stay cool, and stay safe, Thunder Bay.