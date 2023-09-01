Weekend Heatwave Extravaganza

Dryden and Vermilion Bay, brace yourselves for a weekend weather extravaganza that’s hotter than a summer blockbuster! From Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM CDT to Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 7:00 AM CDT, we’re in for a heatwave like no other. The stars of the show are the hot and humid conditions, with humidex values soaring into the mid to high thirties. It’s a weather performance that demands your attention. Remember to stay cool, stay hydrated, and drink plenty of water as you navigate this scorching weekend. But there’s more to this weather story.

Saturday’s Weather Drama – High of 27°C

Act one opens on Saturday morning with a mix of sun and clouds, setting the stage for a day filled with weather excitement. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, and the plot thickens with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon, along with the risk of a thunderstorm. The wind, a supporting character, becomes southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning, adding to the drama. The high temperature on Saturday reaches a sizzling 27°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a hotter 31°C. It’s like a weather thriller that’s both hot and electrifying.

Clear Night with Thunderstorm Finale – Low 16°C

As night falls, the story takes a dramatic turn. Act two unfolds with partly cloudy skies, but the drama continues. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers this evening, with the risk of a thunderstorm. The wind, maintaining its role, blows from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, before lightening up in the evening. The low temperature settles at 16°C, like a suspenseful interlude in our weather narrative.

Sunday’s Sunshine and Scorching Heat – High of 29°C

But the story doesn’t end there! Act three welcomes Sunday with brilliant sunshine. The wind takes center stage, blowing from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature on Sunday reaches a scorching 29°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a blistering 34°C. It’s like a weather performance filled with sunshine and heat, perfect for outdoor activities.

UV Index – 6 (High)

With the sunny skies on Sunday, the UV index rises to 6, signalling a “high” sunburn risk. So, be sure to protect yourself with sunscreen and sunglasses as you enjoy the weekend’s weather extravaganza.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay’s weekend weather is like a blockbuster movie with heat, humidity, and a thunderstorm twist. Whether you’re braving the heatwave, experiencing the evening’s thunderstorms, or soaking in the sunshine on Sunday, each moment promises weather excitement.

And remember, if you capture any of these weather moments on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com!