THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Outbreak – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group, situated at 35 Algoma St. N, have officially confirmed the declaration of a respiratory outbreak, specifically COVID-19, at St. Joseph’s Hospital – 5 South – Geriatric Assessment & Rehabilitative Care.

In light of this development, a series of precautionary measures have been implemented within the affected area of the facility. Until further notice, admissions, transfers, discharges, social activities, and visitations in this area will be subject to restrictions. To obtain additional information, we encourage you to reach out to the facility directly.

TBDHU urges the general public to exercise caution when considering visits to hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other high-risk settings, particularly if feeling unwell. This precautionary step is crucial in preventing the transmission of infections to those who are most vulnerable and prone to experiencing severe health consequences.

As a responsible community, we can collectively contribute to the prevention of infection spread by adhering to the following guidelines:

Stay at home when unwell.

Wear a properly fitted mask while indoors, especially in the company of vulnerable individuals or during the recovery phase from an illness.

Stay current with both influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Frequently wash hands for a minimum of 20 seconds using soap and warm water, or utilize an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

In the absence of tissues, cover coughs and sneezes with the upper sleeve.

Familiarize yourself with the Ontario screening tool to self-assess and determine the necessary course of action.

Your cooperation and adherence to these guidelines are instrumental in protecting our community and mitigating the spread of infections. The health and well-being of our residents remain our utmost priority, and together, we can overcome this challenge.

While many people think the COVID-19 Virus is long gone, that simply is not true.

For additional updates and information, please stay tuned to NetNewsLedger.com and the official channels of TBDHU and St. Joseph’s Care Group. We appreciate your vigilance during these trying times.