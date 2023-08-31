A Chilly Start at 15°C, But Sunny Skies Await – High of 25°C

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, it’s a cool start to Thursday at 15 degrees Celsius, but the weather promises a dramatic performance! Act one opens with sunny skies, like the beginning of a radiant play. But here’s the twist – a mix of sun and clouds will take over late this afternoon, and there’s a 30 percent chance of showers, adding an element of surprise to the performance. The day will be hazy, with the wind becoming a character, shifting to the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. The high temperature today reaches a comfortable 25°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a warmer 29°C. It’s like a weather transformation from chilly to comfortably warm.

Partly Cloudy Night with a Chance of Thunderstorms – Low 15°C

As night falls, act two unfolds with partly cloudy skies, promising a change in the weather plot. But there’s a twist in the story – a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening and overnight, with a risk of a thunderstorm, adding a touch of drama to the night. The evening will remain hazy, and the wind continues its role, blowing from the southeast at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. However, it returns with a gust from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late in the evening. The low temperature settles at 15°C, like a suspenseful interlude in our weather narrative.

Friday’s Weather Drama Continues – High of 25°C

But the story doesn’t end there! Act three welcomes a weather drama sequel. Friday offers a mix of sun and clouds, but there’s a twist in the plot – a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning with a risk of a thunderstorm. The wind takes center stage, blowing from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon, and returning with a gust from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late in the afternoon. The high temperature reaches 25°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a warmer 29°C. It’s like a weather rollercoaster you won’t want to miss.

UV Index – 6 (High) and 5 (Moderate)

With the sun making appearances today and on Friday, the UV index fluctuates. Today, it rises to 6, signaling “high” on the sunburn scale. But on Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds, it drops to 5, indicating a “moderate” sunburn risk. So, be prepared with sunscreen and sunglasses accordingly.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden’s weather is like a captivating story with chilly beginnings, hazy interludes, and stormy dramas. Whether you’re braving the chilly morning, enjoying the hazy night, or experiencing the weather drama on Friday, each moment promises weather excitement.

And remember, if you capture any of these weather moments on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com! Your snapshots could be the highlight of Vermilion Bay and Dryden’s weather report.