THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A local youth has been charged following an incident where multiple vehicles in the Windsor Street neighbourhood had windows smashed.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the 300 block of Windsor Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 for a weapons call in progress.

While en route, police learned complainants had reported that a group of youths had smashed the windows out of two vehicles.

When officers arrived they located and identified a male suspect.

It is alleged the youths smashed out the back window, and front and rear driver’s side windows, of a parked SUV before kicking out the front windshield of a nearby crossover.

A 15-year-old male from Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Mischief Under $5,000 x 2

They were released from custody with conditions and a future court appearance date.