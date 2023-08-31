Sunny Skies, but Brace for Thunderstorms – High of 23°C

Thunder Bay, get ready for a weather performance with thrilling twists! Act one begins with sunny skies, like the opening scene of a radiant play. The morning fog patches will gracefully dissipate, making way for a bright and sunny day. The wind, a supporting character, becomes southward at 20 km/h in the afternoon, adding to the pleasant atmosphere. The high temperature today reaches a comfortable 23°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a warmer 26°C. It’s like a weather overture full of sunshine.

Clear Night Followed by Thunderstorm Drama – Low 11°C

As night falls, act two unfolds with clear skies, promising a serene evening. But there’s a twist in the story – increasing cloudiness after midnight, hinting at the weather drama to come. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers before morning, with a risk of a thunderstorm, adding a touch of excitement to the night. The low temperature settles at 11°C, like a suspenseful interlude in our weather narrative.

Friday’s Weather Drama Continues – High of 24°C

But the story doesn’t end there! Act three welcomes a weather drama sequel. Friday offers a mix of sun and clouds, but there’s a twist in the plot – a 40 percent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm, keeping you on the edge of your seat. The wind takes center stage, blowing from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature reaches 24°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a warmer 27°C. It’s like a weather rollercoaster you won’t want to miss.

UV Index – 7 (High) and 6 (High)

With the sun making appearances today and on Friday, the UV index remains high. Today, it’s at 7, indicating a “high” sunburn risk. On Friday, it drops slightly to 6, still signaling a “high” risk. So, be prepared with sunscreen and sunglasses as you navigate the dynamic weather act.

Thunder Bay’s weather is like a captivating theatrical production with sunny beginnings, thunderstorm interludes, and weather drama. Whether you’re basking in the sunshine, preparing for thunderstorms at night, or experiencing the weather drama on Friday, each moment promises weather excitement.

