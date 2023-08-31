Routine Traffic Stop Anything But Routine

Atikokan, ON – A standard traffic stop conducted by members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Mercury Avenue in Atikokan resulted in two arrests and multiple charges on August 30th, 2023.

Around 3:00 p.m. on the aforementioned date, Rainy River District OPP officers carried out a routine traffic stop on a motor vehicle traveling along Mercury Avenue in the Town of Atikokan within the Rainy River District.

Drug Seizure

During the course of the investigation, the officers made a significant discovery. They seized suspected cocaine, psilocybin (commonly known as mushrooms), and cannabis from the vehicle.

Charges Laid

Subsequently, two individuals were arrested and charged in connection with the seized substances.

Alexander TEMPLAR, 24-years-old, of Atikokan, Ontario, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Kye-Lyn VAN MEER, 22-years-old, also from Atikokan, Ontario, faces the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

Understanding the Charges

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine : This charge relates to the possession of cocaine with the intent to traffic or sell it. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, the penalties for drug trafficking can be severe, including imprisonment.

: This charge relates to the possession of cocaine with the intent to traffic or sell it. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, the penalties for drug trafficking can be severe, including imprisonment. Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine : This charge pertains to the simple possession of cocaine, an illegal substance. Penalties may include fines or imprisonment.

: This charge pertains to the simple possession of cocaine, an illegal substance. Penalties may include fines or imprisonment. Driving a Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available : This charge is often laid when cannabis is accessible to the driver or passengers within a vehicle or boat while it is in operation. Penalties may involve fines and/or license suspensions.

: This charge is often laid when cannabis is accessible to the driver or passengers within a vehicle or boat while it is in operation. Penalties may involve fines and/or license suspensions. Driving a Motor Vehicle with an Open Container of Liquor: This charge typically applies when an individual operates a vehicle with open containers of alcoholic beverages within reach. Penalties can include fines, license suspensions, or mandatory alcohol education programs.

Reporting Illicit Drug Activity

The OPP encourages individuals with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs to call them at 1-888-310-1122. If anonymity is preferred, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

MADD Canada’s Tips to Avoid Impaired Driving

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) recommends the following tips to avoid driving impaired:

Plan ahead: Designate a sober driver, arrange for a taxi or rideshare, or stay overnight if you’ve been drinking.

Use public transportation: Whenever possible, utilize buses, subways, or other forms of public transit.

Speak up: If you suspect someone is about to drive impaired, speak up and offer an alternative, like a designated driver or calling a cab.

Offer a safe space: If you’re hosting an event where alcohol is served, make non-alcoholic beverages available and encourage guests to stay over if they’ve been drinking.

Support MADD Canada: Consider supporting organizations like MADD Canada, which work tirelessly to eliminate impaired driving through awareness, education, and advocacy.

By following these guidelines, we can collectively reduce impaired driving and enhance road safety.