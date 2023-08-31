THUNDER BAY – As summer winds down and the Labour Day weekend approaches, many Canadians are eager to make the most of the last long weekend of the season. Whether you’re planning a road trip, a day at the beach, or a relaxing time by the water, safety should always be a top priority. With this in mind, MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is urging everyone to take a stand against impaired driving, ensuring that our streets, highways, and waterways remain safe during the holiday weekend.

The Preventable Tragedy

MADD Canada’s National President, Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, reminds us that every death and injury caused by impaired driving is entirely preventable. It’s a somber fact that hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in impairment-related crashes every year. These tragedies not only shatter lives but also leave lasting emotional scars on families and communities. The Labour Day weekend, traditionally seen as a time of celebration and relaxation, should not be marred by the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

Taking Responsibility

This Labour Day weekend, each one of us can play a crucial role in making our roads, trails, and waterways safer. Here’s how you can help:

Never Operate a Vehicle While Impaired: The most straightforward way to prevent impaired driving is to never get behind the wheel if you are under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, or any other drugs. Plan ahead and arrange for a designated driver or alternative transportation if you know you’ll be consuming substances that impair your ability to drive safely. Never Ride with an Impaired Driver: If you’re not the one driving, it doesn’t mean you’re off the hook. Always be cautious about riding with someone who may be impaired. Your safety and the safety of others should never be compromised. Report Suspected Impaired Drivers: If you see someone driving erratically, exhibiting signs of impairment, or behaving dangerously on the road, do not hesitate to call 911. Reporting suspected impaired drivers can save lives and prevent accidents.

The Uride Solution

For those looking for a convenient and reliable way to ensure a sober ride home this Labour Day weekend, Check out Uride. Download the Uride app and you are set

Conclusions

Labour Day weekend is a time to enjoy the last moments of summer, but it’s also a time to reflect on the responsibility we all share in keeping our communities safe. By pledging to never drive impaired, refusing to ride with impaired drivers, and reporting suspicious behaviour on the road, we can make a significant difference. MADD Canada’s message is clear: the prevention of impaired driving is a collective effort, and it’s one that we can all participate in. Let’s ensure that this Labour Day weekend is marked by joyful memories, not preventable tragedies.