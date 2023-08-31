Sunny Skies in the Morning, But Prepare for Showers – High of 25°C

Fort Frances, get ready for a weather performance with dramatic twists! Act one begins with sunny skies, like the opening scene of a radiant play. But here’s the twist – a mix of sun and clouds will take over late this afternoon, and there’s a 30 percent chance of showers, adding an element of surprise to the performance. The day will be hazy, with the wind becoming a character, shifting to the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h in the morning. The high temperature today reaches a comfortable 25°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a warmer 30°C. It’s like a weather transformation from sunny to potentially wet.

Partly Cloudy Night with a Chance of Thunderstorms – Low 16°C

As night falls, act two unfolds with partly cloudy skies, promising a change in the weather plot. But there’s a twist in the story – a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening and overnight, with a risk of a thunderstorm, adding a touch of drama to the night. The evening will remain hazy, and the wind continues its role, blowing from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low temperature settles at 16°C, like a suspenseful interlude in our weather narrative.

Friday’s Weather Drama Continues – High of 30°C

But the story doesn’t end there! Act three welcomes a weather drama sequel. Friday offers partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, but there’s a twist in the plot – a risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning, adding a touch of excitement to the day. The wind takes center stage, blowing from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high temperature reaches a warm 30°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a scorching 35°C. It’s like a weather rollercoaster you won’t want to miss.

UV Index – 7 (High) and 6 (High)

With the sun making appearances today and on Friday, the UV index remains high. Today, it’s at 7, indicating a “high” sunburn risk. On Friday, it drops slightly to 6, still signalling a “high” risk. So, be prepared with sunscreen and sunglasses as you navigate the dynamic weather act.

Fort Frances’ weather is like a captivating theatrical production with sunny beginnings, hazy interludes, and thunderstorm dramas. Whether you’re braving the potentially wet afternoon, enjoying the hazy night, or experiencing the weather drama on Friday, each moment promises weather excitement.

And remember, if you capture any of these weather moments on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com!