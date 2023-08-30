Morning Sunshine and Fog Patches Dissipating – High of 23°C

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, it’s time for a weather journey! Act one begins with mainly sunny skies, like the opening scene of a delightful play. The morning fog patches will gracefully dissipate, revealing the sun’s radiant embrace. The high temperature today reaches a comfortable 23°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a warmer 26°C. It’s like a sunny overture to the day’s performance.

Clear Night Ahead – Low 9°C

As night falls, the weather plot takes a serene turn. The skies will be clear, promising a peaceful night with a low temperature of 9°C. It’s like a calm interlude in our weather narrative.

Thursday’s Weather Drama – High of 25°C

But the story doesn’t end there! Act two welcomes a weather drama. The day begins sunny in the morning and early afternoon, like a bright act in our story. But there’s a twist in the plot – a mix of sun and clouds with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. The wind becomes a character in the play, blowing from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. The high temperature reaches a pleasant 25°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a warmer 29°C. It’s like a weather rollercoaster you won’t want to miss.

UV Index – 6 (High)

With the sun shining brightly today, the UV index rises to 6, signalling “high” on the sunburn scale. So, make sure you’re protected with sunscreen and sunglasses as you enjoy the day’s performance.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden’s weather is like a theatrical production with sunny acts and dramatic twists. Whether you’re basking in the morning sunshine, savouring the clear night, or experiencing the afternoon mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, each moment promises weather excitement.

And remember, if you capture any of these weather moments on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com!