Thunder Bay, ON – A Thunder Bay man who was initially charged with aggravated assault now faces an additional charge of Attempted Murder as the investigation into a recent assault continues.

Assault Incident

On Saturday, August 5, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were dispatched to a hotel room in the 1000-block of Dawson Road following reports of a recent assault. Paramedics were already attending to a male victim’s injuries when police arrived at the scene.

Unprovoked Assault

The investigation revealed that the victim had allegedly been assaulted by another male with an edged weapon in an apparently unprovoked attack. The victim and the accused were known to each other. The victim sustained serious injuries and was subsequently transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further medical treatment.

Charges and Arrest

Following the incident, a suspect was identified and subsequently arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault. The accused, Nicholas MORRIS, 37, of Thunder Bay, now faces an additional charge:

Attempt to Commit Murder

He also remains charged with Fail to Comply with Probation Order x 2, Fail to Comply with Release Order, Robbery with Weapon, and Obstruct Peace Officer.

Legal Implications of Attempted Murder

Under the Canadian Criminal Code, Attempted Murder refers to the intentional and unsuccessful attempt to cause the death of another person. It is a very serious charge and can lead to severe penalties upon conviction, including lengthy imprisonment.

Ongoing Investigation

Nicholas MORRIS remains in custody as the investigation into this incident continues. The Thunder Bay Police Service is committed to ensuring that individuals involved in criminal activities are held accountable for their actions.