Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has arrested and charged an individual following a motor vehicle collision on August 29, 2023. The charges stem from impaired operation, a serious offence under the Canadian Criminal Code.

Collision Incident

Just before 9:00 p.m. on the aforementioned date, officers from the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment responded to a two-vehicle collision involving two passenger vehicles. The incident occurred at the intersection of Highway 11-17 and John Street in Thunder Bay. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

Impaired Driving Suspected

Subsequent investigation by the OPP officers led to the suspicion that the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision was impaired by alcohol. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges Under the Criminal Code of Canada

Anthony ACHNEEPINESKUM, 57-years-old, of Ogoki Post, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with the following offenses:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Penalties for Impaired Driving

Impaired driving is a serious offence in Canada. If convicted, individuals face various penalties, which may include:

Fines

Driver’s license suspension

Mandatory alcohol education programs

Installation of an ignition interlock device

Jail time for repeat offences

The severity of penalties often depends on the specific circumstances and the offender’s prior record.

Court Appearance

Anthony ACHNEEPINESKUM has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on October 17, 2023.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that impaired drivers are removed from the roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is crucial to call 9-1-1 immediately to report it.