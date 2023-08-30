Promoting or attending this type of event is not only a violation of By-Law 2023-74, but breach of a court order. No permits have been issued to allow car rallies or meets this weekend and these types of gatherings are illegal.

The Order provides that:

By-law No. 2023-74 being By-Law to Prohibit Vehicular Nuisance Events cannot be breached;

People cannot attend or participate in the H2Oi car-rally, or any car-rally this weekend;

The OPP have authorization to arrest and remove any person with knowledge of the order and who is contravening or has contravened any part of the order.

Regional Senior Justice Edwards noted in his decision that,

The car rally can not in any way be compared to a lawful protest nor in my view could a car rally be equated with any of the Charter protected rights of freedom of conscience, peaceful assembly, or freedom of expression… I can see no basis upon which the persons unknown who have published their intentions on social media have the right to violate the Town by law and trample on the rights of others.

The granting of the injunctions supports the Town’s position that contraventions of municipal by-laws negatively impact the health, safety, and well-being of residents and visitors. The injunctions will add to the tools available to the Town and the OPP to address this illegal event.

Follow these links for more information:

Court Order

Reasons for Decision

By-law 2023-74, as amended

Motion Record

The Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are preparing for visitors and residents to have a safe and enjoyable labour day long weekend in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

As the long weekend approaches, the Huronia West OPP would like to remind all visitors and residents of the following important messages.

The OPP is working together with the Town of Wasaga Beach, Municipal By-Law, Wasaga Beach Fire Department, Ontario Parks, and the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors.

All responsible, respectful, and lawful visitors/motorists are welcomed to the Town of Wasaga Beach.

Speeding, racing, stunt driving, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and road rage are among the aggressive driving behaviours that place drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk. The OPP will respond to unlawful events in an appropriate and professional manner.