Sioux Lookout, ON – The Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying individuals connected to an act of mischief at a local cemetery.

Mischief at Local Cemetery

On August 29, 2023, the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment responded to a complaint regarding multiple monuments that had been vandalized at a local cemetery in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between the evening hours of August 28, 2023, and the early morning hours of August 29, 2023. An ongoing investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Seeking Public’s Assistance

The OPP is appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident or any similar occurrences to come forward. You can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to provide information. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Cooperation to Solve the Case

