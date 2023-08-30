Erratic Driving Report Leads to Arrest

LAVALLEE TOWNSHIP, ON – The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has apprehended an individual and laid several charges in response to a report of an erratic driver.

On August 30th, 2023, around 1:00 a.m., the Rainy River District OPP responded to a traffic complaint concerning a utility task vehicle (UTV) that was allegedly being operated erratically on LaVallee Road North in LaVallee Township. Following the report, officers promptly located the UTV and conducted a traffic stop.

Impaired Driving Suspected

Through their investigation, law enforcement determined that the driver of the UTV was operating the motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Consequently, the driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges Laid

As a result of this investigation, Jonathon WOODGATE, a 39-year-old resident of Fort Frances, ON, has been arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drug

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Resist Peace Officer

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Dangerous Operation

Fail to Wear Proper Helmet

The accused is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on August 30th, 2023, to respond to the aforementioned charges.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP maintains its dedication to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from our roadways through enforcement and public education. To report suspected impaired driving, please dial 9-1-1.

Criminal Code of Canada Charges and Penalties for Impaired Driving

Impaired driving charges under the Criminal Code of Canada carry severe penalties upon conviction, including:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drug : Penalties may involve fines, license suspension, mandatory educational programs, and, in certain cases, imprisonment.

: Penalties may involve fines, license suspension, mandatory educational programs, and, in certain cases, imprisonment. Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) : Convictions may result in fines, license suspension, mandatory programs, and potential imprisonment.

: Convictions may result in fines, license suspension, mandatory programs, and potential imprisonment. Resist Peace Officer : Penalties can include fines, probation, and imprisonment based on the circumstances.

: Penalties can include fines, probation, and imprisonment based on the circumstances. Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code : This offence may lead to fines, license suspension, and possible imprisonment depending on the situation.

: This offence may lead to fines, license suspension, and possible imprisonment depending on the situation. Dangerous Operation : Convictions can result in significant fines and imprisonment.

: Convictions can result in significant fines and imprisonment. Fail to Wear Proper Helmet: Penalties may include fines and potential license suspension for motor vehicle offences.

MADD Canada Tips to Avoid Driving Impaired

To avoid impaired driving, consider these tips provided by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada:

Plan ahead: Arrange for a designated driver, take public transportation, or use a ride-sharing service. Use the “None for the Road” rule: Avoid consuming any alcohol or drugs if you plan to drive. Don’t hesitate to contact a taxi or ride-sharing service if you’ve consumed alcohol or drugs. Encourage friends and family to make responsible choices and avoid impaired driving. Report suspected impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 9-1-1.

These measures can help keep our roads safe and prevent tragic accidents caused by impaired driving.