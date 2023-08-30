Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour again charters action-packed season, including 11 weekends with simultaneous tour stops

PUEBLO, Colo. – The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) today announced its 2024 competition schedule for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, set to bring some of bull riding’s preeminent talents to 30 cities across 20 states, headlined by a historic 11 double-up event weekends.

The announcement comes on the spurs of one of the organization’s most dynamic individual seasons in 2023, as the PBR Velocity Tour broke and reset numerous attendance and competition records en-route to its most successful season to date.

In 2023, the expansion Velocity Tour hosted more than 289,000 fans, setting 21 event attendance records, while selling out 17 events.

On the dirt, Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah) was crowned the 2023 PBR Velocity Tour Champion, concluding the season 113.5 points ahead of runner-upClaudio Montanha Jr. (Ribeirao dos Indios, Brazil). The two battled it out until the final outs of the season at the tour’s Finals. Frost was crowned the Velocity Tour Champion just days before being selected by the Carolina Cowboys with the second overall pick in the 2023 PBR Teams Draft.

Throughout the upcoming five-month 2024 season, the Velocity Tour will hold 29 regular-season events, headlined by 11 double-up event weekends, including the tour’s season-launch weekend when it will hold events in Lexington, Kentucky (Jan. 5-6 | Rupp Arena) and Portland, Oregon (Jan. 6 | Moda Center).

Following the series’ opening weekend, the Velocity Tour will return to the iconic National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, holding one of its two three-day events, and lone mid-week tour stop, Jan. 8-10.

To conclude the intense slate of January events, the Velocity Tour will host three consecutive double-up shows, traveling to Charleston, West Virginia (Jan. 12-13 | Charleston Coliseum) and Spokane, Washington (Jan. 13 | Spokane Arena) concurrently, followed by simultaneous events in Reno, Nevada (Jan. 19-20 | Reno Events Center) and Grand Rapids, Michigan (Jan. 19-20 | Van Andel Arena), and synchronized tour stops in Laredo, Texas (Sames Auto Arena| Jan 26-27) and Greenville, South Carolina (Jan. 26-27 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena).

Throughout February, the Velocity Tour will bring events to eight cities across as many states including South Carolina, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

During the campaign, the Velocity Tour’s reach will be on full display as it holds events more than 2,500 miles apart, visiting North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum on Feb. 2-3, and Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena on Feb. 3.

To kick off its March campaign, the tour will debut in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Across all levels of PBR competition, the Touring Pro Division has held four events in the city, last travelling to Bridgeport in 2011.

As the month continues, Bangor, Maine, will host the second three-day event of the 2024 season on March 8-10.

The March slate of events will also include a return to Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena on March 15-16. The Velocity Tour debuted in Palm Springs in 2023 to much fanfare, selling out both performances of the two-day event.

In the final month of the season, The Velocity Tour will traverse the Western United States, visiting Fresno, California (April 5-6 | Save Mart Center), Eugene, Oregon (April 12-13 | Matthew Knight Arena) and Wichita, Kansas (April 20 | INTRUST Bank Arena), before Grand Forks, North Dakota and Alerus Center hosts the regular-season finale on April 27.

For the third consecutive year, the prestigious PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals will be held in Corpus Christi, Texas, launching the well-known Buc Days celebration. Riders will be vying for the title of 2024 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Champion with five spots also on the line to qualify for the 2024 PBR World Finals.

DATE CITY VENUE

Jan. 5-6, 2024 Lexington, Kentucky Rupp Arena

Jan. 6, 2024 Portland, Oregon Moda Center

Jan. 8-10, 2024 Denver, Colorado National Western Stock Show

Jan. 12-13, 2024 Charleston, West Virginia Charleston Coliseum

Jan. 13, 2024 Spokane, Washington Spokane Arena

Jan. 19-20, 2024 Reno, Nevada Reno Events Center

Jan. 19-20, 2024 Grand Rapids, Michigan Van Andel Arena

Jan. 26-27, 2024 Laredo, Texas Sames Auto Arena

Jan. 26-27, 2024 Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb. 2-3, 2024 North Charleston, South Carolina North Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 3, 2024 Bakersfield, California Mechanics Bank Arena

Feb. 9-10, 2024 Cedar Park, Texas H-E-B Center

Feb. 9-10, 2024 Reading, Pennsylvania Santander Arena

Feb. 16-17, 2024 Youngstown, Ohio Covelli Centre

Feb. 17, 2024 Memphis, Tennessee FedExForum

Feb. 23-24, 2024 Hampton, Virginia Hampton Coliseum

Feb. 24-25, 2024 Worcester, Massachusetts DCU Center

March 1-2, 2024 Bridgeport, Connecticut Total Mortgage Arena

March 2, 2024 Knoxville, Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 8-10, 2024 Bangor, Maine Cross Insurance Center

March 15-16, 2024 Palm Springs, California Acrisure Arena

March 15-16, 2024 Wheeling, West Virginia WesBanco Arena

March 22-23, 2024 Dayton, Ohio Nutter Center

March 23, 2024 Lincoln, Nebraska Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 30, 2024 Oakland, California Oakland Arena

April 5-6, 2024 Fresno, California Save Mart Center

April 12-13, 2024 Eugene, Oregon Matthew Knight Arena

April 20, 2024 Wichita, Kansas INTRUST Bank Arena

April 27, 2024 Grand Forks, North Dakota Alerus Center

May 3-4, 2024 Corpus Christi, Texas American Bank Center

* 2024 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals

About the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour:

