Northwest Region Active Wildland Fires
THUNDER BAY – Wildland Fire Report – Heading into the long Labour Day Weekend the wildland fire hazard exhibits a range from low to high across the Northwest Region. Specifically, the southeastern corner and western side of the region are experiencing a low hazard, while the center of the region presents a moderate to high hazard.
- As of this update, there are 28 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among these, 1 is being held, 6 are under control, and 21 are being observed.
No New Fires Today
- Up to the late afternoon of August 30, there have been no new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region.
Help Fight Forest Fires: Stay Clear of Waterbombers!
- When waterbombers approach a body of water, it is important to move close to the shore to facilitate their safe scoop. A waterbomber refrains from scooping from a lake or river if nearby watercraft pose a safety hazard. Prioritize safety by remaining clear of waterbombers.
No Drone Zone: Be Safe, Stay Clear of Forest Fires!
- Engaging in drone flights around forest fires is both unsafe and unlawful. Operating a drone near a forest fire endangers the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. Ensure safety by avoiding forest fires with drones.
Report a Wildland Fire
- To report a wildland fire situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your prompt reporting greatly contributes to the effective management and containment of wildfires.