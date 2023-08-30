Northwest Region Active Wildland Fires

THUNDER BAY – Wildland Fire Report – Heading into the long Labour Day Weekend the wildland fire hazard exhibits a range from low to high across the Northwest Region. Specifically, the southeastern corner and western side of the region are experiencing a low hazard, while the center of the region presents a moderate to high hazard.

As of this update, there are 28 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among these, 1 is being held, 6 are under control, and 21 are being observed.

No New Fires Today

Up to the late afternoon of August 30, there have been no new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region.

Help Fight Forest Fires: Stay Clear of Waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, it is important to move close to the shore to facilitate their safe scoop. A waterbomber refrains from scooping from a lake or river if nearby watercraft pose a safety hazard. Prioritize safety by remaining clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be Safe, Stay Clear of Forest Fires!

Engaging in drone flights around forest fires is both unsafe and unlawful. Operating a drone near a forest fire endangers the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. Ensure safety by avoiding forest fires with drones.

Report a Wildland Fire