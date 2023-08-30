Active Wildland Fires

Sault Ste. Marie – Wildland Fire Report – The wildland fire report heading toward the Labour Day weekend is looking promising.

Currently, there are 32 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Among these, 3 are under control, and 29 are being observed.

No New Fires Today

Thankfully, there have been no new forest fires confirmed today in the Northeast Region.

Wildland Fire Hazard

The wildland fire hazard is generally low across the majority of the Northeast Region. For a more detailed look at fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note

There are currently no fires of note in the Northeast Fire Region at this time.

Smoke Forecast

For those interested in tracking smoke forecasts, please visit FireSmoke.ca to access up-to-date and forecasted conditions. If you have concerns about the health impacts of smoke, you can contact Telehealth Ontario at 811.

Fireworks Safety

While fireworks are an exciting part of summer, it’s crucial to practice fire safety. Remember, you are responsible if hot residue from your fireworks starts a wildland fire, and you could be held responsible for the cost of putting it out. Consider attending an organized fireworks venue instead of setting off your own.

Help Fight Forest Fires: Stay Clear of Waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, it’s essential to move close to the shore to enable them to perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Prioritize safety and stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be Safe, Stay Clear of Forest Fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is not only dangerous but also illegal. Doing so can jeopardize the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. Ensure safety by staying clear of forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire