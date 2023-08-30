DRYDEN – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Dryden responded to an early morning collision on Highway 17, west of Dryden. The incident involved an eastbound motor vehicle colliding with the rear of a tractor-trailer that had come to a stop at a set of traffic lights before coming to rest in a nearby ditch.

Charges Following Investigation

Following a thorough investigation, OPP officers have charged a 29-year-old individual from Alberta with careless driving.

Staying Safe on the Road

Incidents like these serve as a reminder of the importance of practicing safe driving habits. It’s crucial for all motorists to exercise caution, especially when approaching intersections and traffic lights. Keeping a safe following distance and remaining attentive to the road can help prevent collisions like the one reported here.

Criminal Code Charges and Penalties

While this incident resulted in a charge of careless driving, it’s essential to be aware of the potential consequences of unsafe driving. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, individuals involved in collisions that result from dangerous or reckless driving may face various charges, including:

Dangerous Driving : This charge relates to driving that is considered a danger to the public. Penalties can include imprisonment for up to 5 years for less severe cases and up to 14 years for more serious incidents.

: This charge relates to driving that is considered a danger to the public. Penalties can include imprisonment for up to 5 years for less severe cases and up to 14 years for more serious incidents. Criminal Negligence: This charge involves actions that demonstrate a reckless disregard for the safety of others. Penalties range from imprisonment for up to 2 years to life imprisonment, depending on the severity of the incident.

Safe Driving Saves Lives

The OPP encourages all drivers to prioritize safety while on the road. Simple steps like obeying traffic laws, maintaining a safe following distance, and staying focused on the road can help prevent accidents and protect lives.

Safe driving is a shared responsibility that benefits everyone on the road. Let’s all do our part to make our highways safer for everyone.