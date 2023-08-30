Morning Fog and Sunlight’s Embrace – High of 27°C

Kenora, get ready for a day of weather transformations! We’re starting with a mix of sun and clouds, like the opening scene of a magical performance. But here’s the twist – the morning fog patches will gracefully dissipate, revealing the sun’s radiant embrace. The high temperature today soars to a warm 27°C, and the humidex might make it feel like a balmy 31°C. It’s like a weather spectacle you won’t want to miss.

Clear Night Ahead – Low 15°C

As night falls, the weather plot takes a serene turn. The skies will be clear, promising a peaceful night with a low temperature of 15°C. It’s like a calm interlude in our weather narrative.

Thursday’s Mix of Sun and Clouds with a Chance of Showers – High of 26°C

But the story doesn’t end there! On Thursday, the stage welcomes a new act with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers, adding a touch of drama to the day. The high temperature reaches a pleasant 26°C, like an encore performance you won’t want to miss.

UV Index – 7 (High)

With the sun shining brightly today, the UV index rises to 7, signalling “high” on the sunburn scale. So, make sure you’re protected with sunscreen and sunglasses as you embrace the sunny spectacle.

Kenora’s weather is like a magical transformation with each passing act. Whether you’re enjoying the foggy morning turning into radiant sunlight, savouring the clear night, or experiencing the mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, each moment promises weather enchantment.

And remember, if you capture any of these weather moments on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com!