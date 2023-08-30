FORT FRANCES, ON – The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Minnie Avenue, resulting in an individual facing charges of Impaired Operation.

Collision on Minnie Avenue

On the evening of August 29, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Rainy River District OPP were alerted to an MVC on the 300 block of Minnie Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a damaged single motor vehicle. They were informed that the second vehicle involved had left the scene before police arrived. However, law enforcement swiftly located the second vehicle and its driver.

Impaired Operation Charges

Following a thorough investigation, Juanita NOBLE, a 60-year-old resident of Fort Frances, has been charged with the following offences:

Adult Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Fail to Remain at the Scene

In addition to these charges, the accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS).

Court Appearance Scheduled

Juanita NOBLE was released from custody and is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on September 25, 2023.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring road safety. Motorists are urged to report suspected impaired driving by contacting the police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Criminal Code Charges and Penalties

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, charges related to impaired driving can have severe consequences upon conviction, including:

Impaired Operation : Penalties may include fines, license suspension, mandatory educational programs, and, in some cases, imprisonment.

: Penalties may include fines, license suspension, mandatory educational programs, and, in some cases, imprisonment. Fail to Remain: Penalties can include fines, license suspension, and potential imprisonment depending on the circumstances of the incident.

Motorists are encouraged to prioritize responsible and sober driving to safeguard themselves and others on the road.