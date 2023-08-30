By David Vergun

As Hurricane Idalia advances toward Florida’s western coastline, concerns escalate, prompting the full activation of the Florida National Guard.

Hurricane Idalia is forecasted to make landfall on Florida’s west coast this morning, posing a significant threat. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released a report today, warning of the potential for a life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast. Additionally, the storm is expected to bring formidable winds and extensive flooding to several Southeastern states.

In response, FEMA is actively coordinating with the affected states, ready to provide essential support. FEMA’s Incident Management Assistance Teams have already been deployed to the affected areas to offer immediate assistance. Moreover, additional supplies and teams are on standby, according to the report.

Notably, the Florida National Guard has swung into action, with over 3,000 guardsmen already mobilized across the state to bolster preparedness and response efforts. An additional 1,800 guardsmen are en route to further fortify Florida’s response capabilities. Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh emphasized the gravity of the situation during a press conference held this afternoon, stressing the importance of ensuring sufficient personnel and assets are strategically positioned to address the storm’s aftermath.

This comprehensive approach reflects the serious commitment of both federal and state authorities to safeguard the affected regions and residents in the face of Hurricane Idalia.

Meanwhile, the relief efforts following the western Maui wildfire continue to evolve. As of this morning, approximately 580 National Guardsmen, 133 additional Defense Department personnel, and 119 Coast Guardsmen are actively engaged in the coordinated response. The U.S. Army Pacific is executing mission assignments from FEMA, with the most recent assignment involving the distribution of potable water.

Dive operations by Navy mobile salvage unit teams from the Pacific Fleet have concluded, and Joint Task Force 5-0 remains dedicated to search and rescue operations in conjunction with Hawaii National Guard teams, the FBI, and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The Hawaii National Guard continues to provide round-the-clock support to local law enforcement. The 25th Infantry Division’s fuelling trucks have distributed approximately 470 gallons of fuel over the past 48 hours to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ temporary power operations. Additionally, Pacific Fleet’s Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Six will dispatch two sailors to Maui later today to assist with potable water testing for the task force’s water distribution mission.