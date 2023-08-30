Thunder Bay – NEWS – In an effort to invigorate the local arts, culture, and heritage scene, the City of Thunder Bay has initiated the development of a fresh municipal Culture Plan. This ambitious undertaking aims to replace the aging Inspire Thunder Bay Culture Plan, which was originally adopted by the City back in 2011. The new plan will serve as a compass, delineating current priorities, offering strategic direction, and proactively addressing anticipated challenges. Its overarching goal? To ensure that the rich tapestry of arts, culture, and heritage continues to flourish within the Thunder Bay community over the next decade.

Louisa Costanzo, Supervisor of Cultural Development, Community Programming, and Events, emphasized the profound significance of arts, culture, and heritage to the community, stating, “Arts, culture, and heritage are vital to our community. They help foster a sense of community and place and contribute to our economy in many ways, including employment, tourism, and more. The new Plan will help the City and sector partners focus work and resources where they are needed to make sure our community remains a vibrant and unique place to live, work, and visit.”

The City has enlisted the expertise of Nordicity, a renowned consulting firm specializing in arts, heritage, and culture development, to facilitate the creation of this pivotal Culture Plan. To ensure that the plan accurately reflects the aspirations and needs of Thunder Bay’s diverse population, the project team has embarked on an extensive stakeholder and public engagement process. The public is invited to share their insights and feedback on matters pertaining to culture through sector roundtable discussions, an accessible online survey, and community engagement pop-up booths.

The schedule for community pop-up locations is as follows:

August 30 : Goods & Co. at 251 Red River Rd. from 12 PM to 2 PM

: Goods & Co. at 251 Red River Rd. from 12 PM to 2 PM August 30 : Live on the Waterfront Summer Send-Off at Prince Arthur’s Landing from 6 PM to 9 PM

: Live on the Waterfront Summer Send-Off at Prince Arthur’s Landing from 6 PM to 9 PM August 31: Live on the Waterfront Summer Send-Off at Prince Arthur’s Landing from 6 PM to 9 PM

For those who prefer the convenience of participating online, an engaging survey awaits their input. Simply visit www.thunderbay.ca/getinvolved. This online survey will be accessible until September 27.

For general information and updates concerning the Culture Plan, please visit www.thunderbay.ca/cultureplan. Thunder Bay’s cultural vibrancy is in your hands, so don’t miss this opportunity to shape the future of arts, culture, and heritage in your beloved community.