THUNDER BAY, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit has added more charges to an ongoing investigation that initially involved luring, voyeurism, and possession of child pornography.

Initial Investigation

The investigation began on Monday, May 1, when the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit received information about a local internet user suspected of uploading files consistent with child exploitation. Subsequent inquiries confirmed the files were indeed related to child pornography. Through follow-up efforts, investigators pinpointed a local address and identified a male suspect.

Search Warrant Execution

To further their investigation, officers from the Cyber Crime Unit, with support from the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Halton Street on May 10, 2022. During the search, multiple electronic devices were seized as potential evidence.

Arrest and Initial Charges

On the morning of Tuesday, May 16, a male suspect voluntarily surrendered to the police. He was subsequently charged with Possession, Distribution, and Accessing Child Pornography.

Additional Charges

As the investigation continued, the Cyber Crime Unit proceeded to lay additional charges against the male suspect on Monday, Aug. 28.

William Joseph Daniel HUBBARD, 35, of Thunder Bay, now faces the following additional charges:

Luring Person Under 16 Years of Age by Means of Telecommunication

Make Sexually Explicit Material Available to Person Under 16 Years of Age

Making Child Pornography (x2)

Voyeurism

Legal Proceedings

William Joseph Daniel HUBBARD appeared in bail court on Tuesday, Aug. 29. He has been remanded into custody, with a future court appearance scheduled.

Criminal Code Charges and Penalties

For clarity, here are the explanations of the Criminal Code charges and the potential penalties upon conviction:

Luring Person Under 16 Years of Age by Means of Telecommunication : This charge involves enticing a minor under 16 years old using telecommunications for sexual purposes. Penalties include imprisonment for up to 14 years.

: This charge involves enticing a minor under 16 years old using telecommunications for sexual purposes. Penalties include imprisonment for up to 14 years. Make Sexually Explicit Material Available to Person Under 16 Years of Age : This charge pertains to making sexually explicit material available to a minor under 16 years old. Conviction may result in imprisonment for up to 10 years.

: This charge pertains to making sexually explicit material available to a minor under 16 years old. Conviction may result in imprisonment for up to 10 years. Making Child Pornography (x2) : Involves creating child pornography. Penalties may include imprisonment for up to 14 years.

: Involves creating child pornography. Penalties may include imprisonment for up to 14 years. Voyeurism: This charge concerns secretly observing or recording someone in a way that violates their privacy for a sexual purpose. Conviction can lead to imprisonment for up to 5 years.

The Thunder Bay Police Service remains committed to combating cybercrimes and safeguarding the community against such offences.

For more updates on this case and other local news, stay tuned to NetNewsLedger.com.