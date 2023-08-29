Toronto, ON – The City of Toronto is seeking feedback from residents on the implementation of the Noise Bylaw, which was amended in 2019. The bylaw aims to strike a balance between the city’s vibrancy and the needs of its residents by providing time restrictions and sound level limits for different types of noise.

Public consultations will be held both in-person and virtually, starting on Tuesday, September 12. Residents can register for the consultations online at www.eventbrite.com/cc/implementation-review-of-noise-bylaw-2516039.

Key areas of focus for the review include assessing the effectiveness of current decibel limits and enforcement for amplified sound, enhancing the city’s response to excessive vehicle noise, amplified music noice and strengthening noise enforcement and strategies for proactive mitigation.

The review will also address potential decibel limits for power devices, regulations for waste collection noise, and improvements to the noise exemption permit process.

To ensure a comprehensive review, the City has enlisted the help of an independent acoustical engineering firm to conduct a technical review of the bylaw.

Additionally, a firm will conduct broad public opinion research. The findings from both the technical review and public consultation feedback will be used to recommend refinements to the Noise Bylaw in a staff report expected this fall.

For more information on the Noise Bylaw review, residents can visit the City’s website at www.toronto.ca/NoiseReview.