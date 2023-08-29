Driver of Commercial Motor Vehicle Found Impaired by Alcohol

Thunder Bay, ON – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicle on August 26, 2023, just before 7:30 p.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the collision.

Investigation revealed that the driver of the CMV, identified as Dwayne VALENTHE, 37-years-old, from Thunder Bay, was impaired by alcohol.

Subsequently, VALENTHE was arrested and taken to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges Filed under the Criminal Code:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs Dangerous Operation

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on October 13, 2023.

The Thunder Bay OPP remains dedicated to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from the roads through rigorous enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to report it.