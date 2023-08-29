Emergency Response to Head-On Collision

KENORA, ON – In the late hours of August 28, 2023, a serious collision unfolded on Highway 17 near Whitehead Rd, resulting in three individuals being transported to Lake of the Woods Hospital with injuries. The incident, involving two vehicles, led to charges against one of the drivers.

Shortly before midnight, emergency services including the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Kenora Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the City of Kenora Fire and Emergency Services (KFEMS) were dispatched in response to reports of a head-on collision near Whitehead Rd. The collision prompted a brief closure of the highway as authorities initiated their investigation into the incident.

Injured Parties Hospitalized

All parties involved in the collision, including both drivers and one passenger, were transported to Lake of the Woods Hospital to receive medical attention. Thankfully, the injuries sustained were deemed non-life-threatening.

Charges Laid for Careless Driving

A 61-year-old resident of Kenora has been charged with Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm in connection with the collision. Additionally, the driver received a three-day license suspension after registering an alert on an approved screening device.

Highway Reopens After Cleanup

Highway 17 was reopened to traffic once the vehicles involved in the collision were removed from the scene, and the debris was cleared.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reiterates its unwavering commitment to enhancing road safety through stringent enforcement measures and public education. If there are suspicions of someone operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the OPP emphasizes the importance of immediately reporting the matter by dialing 9-1-1.