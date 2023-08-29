THUNDER BAY – Karen Lewis, General Manager of the Corporate Services Department, has officially announced the appointment of Keri Greaves as the incoming City Treasurer. Greaves will take on his new role starting on September 5.

Keri Greaves brings an impressive 20-year track record of public sector accounting experience to the City of Thunder Bay. He has spent the past 12 years as the Manager of Finance at The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB). Greaves is a proud lifelong resident of Thunder Bay and holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from Lakehead University. He is also a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Lewis expressed her satisfaction with Greaves’s appointment, stating, “I’m very pleased that Keri Greaves has accepted the position of City Treasurer. He brings strong financial management and leadership to the role and will make a valuable addition to the Corporate Services Team.”

The City Treasurer plays a pivotal role in overseeing the municipality’s financial matters, ensuring adherence to statutory obligations, maintaining precise records and accounts, and furnishing information as required by Council.

Greaves is enthusiastic about his new role, expressing, “I’m excited to join the leadership team at the City of Thunder Bay, and I look forward to working with Administration and Council to position the City and maximize its long-term potential.”

During the period of corporate reorganization and the search for a new City Treasurer, Emma Westover and Andrea Morrison admirably served as Acting City Treasurers. General Manager Lewis extended her gratitude to both Emma and Andrea for their dedicated efforts and anticipates productive collaboration among the seasoned finance professionals across the Corporation.

Keri Greaves’s appointment as City Treasurer will be formalized through a by-law presented to City Council this evening, with his official assumption of duties scheduled for September 5, 2023. He will participate in his inaugural Committee of the Whole meeting as City Treasurer on September 11.