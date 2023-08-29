KENORA, ON – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released a weekly overview of occurrences they responded to between Monday, August 21, 2023, and Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The incidents encompass a range of categories, with a notable focus on eTicket violations and liquor license act infringements.

Diverse Incidents Addressed

During this one-week period, the Kenora OPP addressed a total of 352 occurrences, spanning a wide spectrum of events. These included various traffic-related issues, unwanted persons, theft reports, domestic and family disputes, assaults, and well-being checks. In addition, they responded to calls involving suspicious individuals, criminal code violations, and property-related concerns.

Criminal Code and Traffic Act Charges

Over the course of the week, the Kenora OPP laid a total of 24 charges under the Criminal Code and 34 charges under the Highway Traffic Act. These charges reflect the OPP’s commitment to upholding the law and ensuring road safety in the region.

Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) Initiative

The OPP emphasizes its online reporting system, Citizen Self Reporting (CSR), as an efficient means of addressing minor incidents and crimes. Introduced in 2014, CSR enables individuals to report certain minor incidents and crimes via an easy-to-use internet tool accessible from computers or mobile devices. It offers a convenient way to report events like theft under $5000, mischief or damage to property/vehicles under $5000, theft from vehicles, lost or missing property under $5000, stolen license plates, and driving complaints without requiring an officer to attend the scene, provided there are no suspects, injuries, or emergencies involved.

Citizens interested in learning more about the CSR initiative and accessing the online reporting system can visit opp.ca for further information.

As the Kenora OPP continues to serve the community, they encourage residents to utilize these resources when appropriate, enabling efficient and timely responses to incidents while preserving valuable police resources for emergencies and more complex situations.

For more news and updates from the Kenora region, stay tuned to NetNewsLedger.com.