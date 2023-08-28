Joint forces operation focuses on commercial and passenger vehicle safety

THUNDER BAY, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit, in collaboration with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO), conducted an extensive traffic safety blitz along Dawson Road. This operation, which spanned over Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26, involved officers from various units working together to address safety concerns involving both commercial and passenger vehicles.

Enhanced Focus on Dawson Road

Known for persistent safety issues, Dawson Road has been the subject of ongoing traffic enforcement efforts by the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit. The joint forces operation concentrated on several aspects of safety involving commercial and passenger motor vehicles traveling along Dawson Road, specifically west of Hazelwood Drive.

Commercial Vehicle Following Distances

One particular concern addressed during this operation is the practice of commercial motor vehicles following other vehicles too closely. Officers have adopted advanced technology, including the use of drones, to enhance their ability to identify and address this issue efficiently.

Charges Laid

A total of 48 charges were laid against commercial motor vehicle operators for following other vehicles too closely. In addition, several commercial and passenger motor vehicle drivers were ticketed for various speeding infractions.

Acknowledgment of Responsible Driving

The Thunder Bay Police Service expresses its appreciation to all motorists who adhere to road regulations, operate their vehicles sober, and avoid distractions while driving. Such responsible behavior significantly contributes to road safety for everyone.

NetNewsLedger will continue to follow developments in traffic safety efforts within the community, as the Thunder Bay Police Service collaborates with partners like the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to address concerns and enhance roadway safety.