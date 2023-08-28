THUNDER BAY – HEALTH – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Southbridge Lakehead, located at 135 Vickers St. S, confirm that a respiratory outbreak has been declared facility wide.

There are restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges, social activities and visitation in the affected area of the facility until further notice. Please call the facility for more information.

TBDHU recommends the public refrain from visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities and other high risk settings when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable and at higher risk of severe outcomes.

The Health Unit reminds the public that they can prevent getting and spreading infections by: