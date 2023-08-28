Hayden Springer Secures Victory with a Dominant Display

Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Southwood Golf & Country Club bore witness to an extraordinary display of golf as Hayden Springer of Trophy Club, Texas, clinched victory with a scintillating 6-under 66 in the final round, securing his first-ever PGA TOUR Canada win at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open.

Springer’s Superb Finish

Hayden Springer’s final-round performance was nothing short of spectacular. He entered a tie for the lead on the 12th hole and then embarked on a birdie spree, carding four consecutive birdies from holes 12 to 15, setting himself apart from the competition. Springer concluded the tournament at a remarkable 21-under 267.

Springer’s Elusive Victory

After nearly 29 events since turning pro in 2019, Springer’s triumph marked a significant milestone in his career. He expressed his elation, saying, “It’s one of those things that can feel elusive, getting your first win. You don’t know when exactly that’s going to happen. I feel like I’ve always believed it’s possible, so it’s pretty cool to get that done today.”

Papineau’s Valiant Effort

Canadian golfer Étienne Papineau made a strong push on Sunday with a solid round of 67 to secure second place at 18-under, just three strokes behind the champion.

Choi Claims Third

American Sam Choi carded a 69 in the final round to claim solo third place at 17-under.

A Trio in Fourth

The fourth position saw a three-way tie at 16-under. Canadians Joey Savoie and Johnny Travale, who started the day as co-leaders, both shot 71 in the final round. They were joined by China’s Charles Wang, who posted a 69.

Springer Climbs Fortinet Cup Rankings

Springer’s victory propelled him to the 7th position in the Fortinet Cup points list, marking a significant jump. Meanwhile, Sam Choi surged to the top of the points race, surpassing previous leader Davis Lamb, and Papineau settled into third place. The top five finishers in the Fortinet Cup standings secure status on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.

Springer’s Redemption

This win signaled a return to form for Springer, who had encountered some struggles earlier in the season. He mentioned, “This year has been a little bit weird for me. I feel like I kind of struggled early on. I had some Korn Ferry status and got some starts out there, but didn’t really take advantage of it. But I kind of got back to some stuff that I felt worked for me in the past.”

Challenging Start for Springer

Springer’s final-round heroics came after a challenging start with a bogey on the difficult opening hole. However, he rebounded impressively, making his first birdie on the 5th hole. His four consecutive birdies from the 12th to the 15th were pivotal in securing his victory.

Learning from the Lead

Reflecting on his performance, Springer said, “I feel like I learned a lot today. I haven’t been in that position in the lead group in a while. So yesterday I felt a little bit more nervous, just kind of not really making confident swings, getting a little bit quick. So, it was good for me to have yesterday and manage to hang around and be tied for the lead and learn from it, knowing today was probably going to have some of the same feelings.”

Next Stop: CRMC Championship in Minnesota

With this event wrapped up, the PGA TOUR Canada moves to Brainerd, Minnesota, for the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens. This marks the penultimate event in the 10-event schedule, leading up to the Fortinet Cup Championship in Calgary, Alberta.

Key Information

Fortinet Cup Standings

As the Fortinet Cup standings shift, here’s how the top five currently stand:

Sam Choi (United States): 1,210 points Davis Lamb (United States): 1,117 points Étienne Papineau (Canada): 944 points Stuart Macdonald (Canada): 707 points John Pak (United States): 690 points

Notable Performances

Travis Trace matched Hayden Springer for the low round of the day, posting a 6-under 66 and finishing tied for 21st at 10-under 278 .

matched Hayden Springer for the low round of the day, posting a and finishing tied for 21st at . Charles Wang had his best week on PGA TOUR Canada. After missing the Monday qualifier by one shot, he got into the field as the first alternate. Wang shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s and secured a tie for fourth with a final-round 69 . This strong performance lifted him from 101st to 46th in the season-long race for the Fortinet Cup, securing his spot in the last two events of the season.

had his best week on PGA TOUR Canada. After missing the Monday qualifier by one shot, he got into the field as the first alternate. Wang shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s and secured a tie for fourth with a final-round . This strong performance lifted him from in the season-long race for the Fortinet Cup, securing his spot in the last two events of the season. Jeffrey Kang closed with a pair of 67s on the weekend, moving up 14 spots on Sunday and tying for ninth. This marked his second consecutive top-10 finish.

closed with a pair of on the weekend, moving up on Sunday and tying for ninth. This marked his second consecutive top-10 finish. Reid Davenport was the standout performer on Sunday, shooting a 67 and jumping 20 spots to secure a tie for 28th.

Texans Dominate Manitoba Open

Hayden Springer’s victory makes him the second consecutive Texan to win the Manitoba Open, following Parker Coody’s triumph in 2022. Coody has since transitioned to competing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Canadian Contenders Shine

This final round in Winnipeg witnessed a strong Canadian presence in the top 10, with four Canadians securing top-10 finishes. Leading the way was Étienne Papineau, finishing three strokes behind the leader with consistent rounds of 65-71-67-67.

Canadian Players in the PGA TOUR Canada Cut

Joey Savoie : Tied for 4th

: Tied for 4th Johnny Travale : Tied for 4th

: Tied for 4th Chris Crisologo : 8th

: 8th Jared du Toit : Tied for 13th

: Tied for 13th Sudarshan Yellamaraju : Tied for 25th

: Tied for 25th Thomas Giroux : Tied for 25th

: Tied for 25th Noah Steele : Tied for 28th

: Tied for 28th Michael Blair : Tied for 43rd

: Tied for 43rd Travis Fredborg : Tied for 49th

: Tied for 49th Max Sekulic : Tied for 49th

: Tied for 49th Jake Lane : Tied for 51st

: Tied for 51st Chris Wilson: 59th

Final-Round Weather: Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 32°C. Winds from the south at 19-28 kph with gusts up to 36 kph.